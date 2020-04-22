Wildwood Realtor Honored with Industry’s Outstanding Award

Robin Hamilton with RE/MAX Gold has been awarded the distinguished RE/MAX Chairman’s Club Award in 2019. The Chairman’s Club Award is presented to the top one percent of all active RE/MAX agents worldwide. The prestigious award recognizes outstanding individuals in sales who show extraordinary commitment to their profession. This is the first year Hamilton has received this highly coveted award.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this prestigious award,” said Hamilton. I absolutely love my profession and find great joy in helping buyers find the home of their dreams, working with investors to maximize their dollar and helping sellers get the most money possible in the shortest amount of time for the sale of their property. I am extremely proud of this recognition and it’s an honor to be surrounded by an incredibly supportive team. I am your partner in real estate and I will exceed your expectations!”

Hamilton has been serving Nevada County as a real estate professional with RE/MAX Gold and has extensive experience in helping seniors. Among Hamilton’s achievements, she has earned the National Association of REALTORS® Seller Representative Specialist, National Association of REALTORS® Seniors Real Estate Specialist, National Association of REALTORS® Pricing Strategy Advisor and is a National Association of REALTORS® Accredited Buyers Representative. Robin is a Certified Master Negotiator, was voted as Nextdoor’s Favorite Realtor in 2018 and 2019 in Penn Valley and Surrounding areas. She earned the Nevada County Top Producers Masters Club from 2014–2019 and was the 2016 and 2017 Century 21 President’s Award Winner for Outstanding Customer Service and Production — with only 197 recipients worldwide.