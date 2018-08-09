Wildwood ‘Photogs’ Honored a Annual Meeting

Two blue ribbons for Best-In-Show Photography were presented at the Lake Wildwood Annual Meeting and Picnic on Saturday, July 28. The People's Choice Awards were given to Bob Keck for his magical photo entitled "Manzanita" and to Mac MaGill for the portrait of his granddaughter and great-granddaughter labeled "Reflections of Love." Christine Lisle received a second place ribbon in the Photography category with her floral masterpiece called "Timeless." And Bud Stansbury's most impressive photograph, "View of the Clubhouse from #18," earned a well-deserved third place. First, second and third place ribbons were awarded in the categories of General Art, Photography and 3-D Objects. Well over 500 individual votes were cast in this year's competition.

"Manzanita" by Bob Keck

"Reflections" by Mac MaGill

Artists of the Oaks – Visual Arts Group of Lake Wildwood currently has more than 50 members, who represent a wide variety of artistic disciplines. In addition to ongoing exhibits in the Clubhouse Gallery and the Community Center, there are a number of venues in Grass Valley and Nevada City which regularly feature fine art by the fine artists of Lake Wildwood.