Wildwood Neighbors Gather for 21st Time

On Sunday, Sept. 15, 40 neighbors gathered to share time, laughter, stories and, of course, a beautiful array of food at the home of Nancy and Rodger Jensen. Holiday Market cooked delicious tri-tip and rotisserie chickens for us and everyone brought a dish to share.

Chickadee and Phoebe Court

Neighbors Gather for

21st Annual Picnic

Our “Mayor” Bill Reese introduced new neighbors, Carol and Dennis Nizzi, who moved here from Paradise. And he also acknowledged that Nancy and Corry Guinn had moved permanently into their home on Phoebe Court, previously owned by Danny Gentile.

We also celebrated the birth of Vincent Michael, who arrived on Sept. 8. His proud parents are Lance Eck and Cristina Ortenzi and we cannot wait to meet this adorable baby boy, who, by the way, looks a lot like his Dad! Many Lake Wildwood folks know Lance Eck!

This gathering was put together by the outstanding committee of Rita and Rick Kahil, Beth and Jerry Biagini, Mary and Steve Moyer, Daria and Bob Kieswetter, Nancy and Rodger Jensen, and Roxie Iversen and Bill Reese.

This spring and summer, our neighborhood was active in developing Emergency Buddy Groups. We feel grateful to be surrounded by such caring neighbors, and without a doubt we will be planning our Annual #22 before we know it!