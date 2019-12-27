Wildwood Motorcyclists Send Their Thanks

The Lake Wildwood Motorcycle Club is thankful for generous neighbors within the community who donated toys, food and financially to the 28th annual Nevada County Food and Toy Run, a charitable event benefiting families in need throughout Nevada County.

——

Thank you, Thank You, Thank You!

———

For their extra effort in promoting the Toy Run, we also thank Dustin Wright of The Oaks Clubhouse, Bernie Theobald, Open Mic Night singers, musicians and attendees, as well as Doug Moon and attendees of South Yuba River Park Association’s annual dinner at the Community Center.

This was the Lake Wildwood Motorcycle Club’s 18th year of participation in this community event. The motorcyclists who planned to brave the drizzly weather forecast were pleasantly surprised with sunny skies for the police-escorted ride through Nevada City and Grass Valley to the Nevada County Fairgrounds. At the fairgrounds, bikers were greeted by a large group of upbeat, happy and very grateful volunteers. A truly heartwarming event!

On behalf of the Toy Run and the Lake Wildwood Motorcycle Club, we extend our thanks for Lake Wildwood’s support in making this one of the best years yet!