Wildwood Leaders Give Thumbs up to Pickleball

The LWW Board of Directors understands that the pickleball craze is not a faze in our community! With over 220 PB club members and growing each month in popularity, the Board recently agreed to delegate funds to resurface the six Marina Courts using a state-of-the-art process that is guaranteed crack-free for five years.

The PB Club contributed funds from their treasury to help offset the cost of permanent poles and nets for this project. The plan is for Marina Courts #1, 7, 8 and 9 to be permanently striped for PB court use only and Court #2 will remain dual-striped for one tennis court and two PB courts. The work will begin in September and will take approximately four to five weeks.

During construction the two PB courts at Meadow Park will be available for play, seven days a week and reservations can be made using the Jonas system on the LWW website.

As it gets closer to the Marina Courts construction there will be more suggestions on local places to play PB in future articles.

However, if your summer plans include traveling and you would like to take along your PB paddle – check out the official USA Pickleball Association (USAPA) website: places2play.org This website (also available as a free app “Places2Play”) is a great resource to find places to play PB. It is updated and revised on a regular basis and currently has over 7,500 locations to play in the US.