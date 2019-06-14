Wildwood Junior Golf Clinic Schedule

Who: All girls and boys ages 7-17 who want to learn about the game of golf. No experience necessary. Clubs not required. What will we learn: Basic golf fundamentals from putting through full-swing. Students will be divided into age and ability groups. What to bring and wear: Shorts or slacks. Shirts with a collar. NO tee shirts, tank tops, swim wear, sandals or bare feet. Please wear soft spike golf shoes or tennis shoes. Cost: $60 for four clinics and the junior play on the Course. Fill out application at the Golf Pro Shop and make checks payable to Lake Wildwood Junior Golf. Instructors: Jim Knight, PGA Head Professional, Carlis Gilbert, PGA teaching Professional, Tyler Knight, PGA Apprentice and other of Lake Wildwoods premier players. Dates: July 8-11 2-3:15 p.m., and July 12 2:30 p.m. start for 3-Hole Jr. play on the Course. Please call Jim Knight 432-1163 for more information or stop by the Pro Shop to sign your junior up for the program.

—Have you moved into Lake Wildwood recently and have questions about the Golf Course?

—Have you wondered how to make tee times or what days and times are open for play if you’re not in one of our four golfing clubs?

—Have you thought about joining a Golf Club but not sure how to go about it?

—Do you have questions about golf fees, frost delays, lessons or the practice facilities?

—Do you have juniors that would enjoy learning to golf?

On June 15 at 1 p.m., you will have the opportunity to get all these questions answered plus any other questions you may have regarding golf in Lake Wildwood.

Everyone is invited to meet with Jim Knight, Lake Wildwood’s PGA Head Golf Professional, for the opportunity to have all the above questions answered and more, plus a tour of the Golf Shop and Practice Facilities.

After the information and question session is over everyone will have the opportunity to hit practice balls on the Range with Jim Knight and other members of the Golf staff present. Jim and his staff will be on the range to answer any questions about the golf swing. Signing up is easy, just call the Golf Shop at 432-1163 and let us know that you will be attending. Everyone is welcome and there’s no cost but space will be limited.

Clinic, Golf, Wine and Cheese The clinics will focus on bio mechanics of the full swing. Sessions times are 5:30 – 7 p.m.

The full swing will teach you your personal bio-swing mechanics to hit it solid every time. Learn how to apply your personal grip, how the hips move, your personal swing plane, and how the feet are placed to perfect your personal swing.

Learn all aspects of the game and meet lots of new friends. This clinic is for beginners to intermediate golfers. Rules and etiquette are included in these clinics. The cost is $30 per session which includes the wine and cheese. All clinics will be a half hour. Then you will be paired with other golfers and play several holes on the Course, where you will practice what you just learned in the clinic. Then, we’ll all meet back in the Clubhouse for wine, cheese, and good conversation with our new friends. Don’t forget, you can bring a friend. Call Carlis at 432-1163 or email golfcarlis@gmail.com to sign up.