Wildwood Holiday Lighting Contest Slated for December 15 and 16

Holiday Wonderland! The annual transformation of Lake Wildwood into a festive winter wonderland will soon begin thanks to the many families whose creativity adds to our community’s holiday spirit.

Some are new to the lighting contest but many have been adding to their displays year upon year. Everyone is encouraged to participate!

Themes and Prizes (gift certificates to our Clubhouse):

• Best Overall: $150

• Lighting: First Place – $100, Second Place – $75, and Third Place – $50

• Holiday Theme: First Place – $100, Second Place – $75, and Third Place – $50

• A new category has been added! Best Coordinated Neighborhood. This will recognize the effort made by an undetermined (3+) number of homes on a street, circle, loop, etc., who decorate with a theme in mind.

For example, this could be homes that are doing a Santa’s workshop and carry the theme from one house to the next — homes that feature snow people or gingerbread people, candy canes, etc. It’s fun to visualize what could happen! One $100 gift certificate will be awarded.

Judging:

• Homes are rated individually (except the Coordinated Neighborhood), based on originality, theme, lighting — some may include music, interior decorations visible to the outside that coordinate with the exterior decorations or special animated displays.

• Sunday (Dec. 15) a preliminary group of judges view a segment of Lake Wildwood and give a point value to each home with visible holiday lighting.

• Monday (Dec. 16) a larger group of judges view homes with the highest point rating from Sunday and with a new judging sheet, rate these homes. Points are tallied to determine the winners in each category.

• Judges are Lake Wildwood Social Committee members, Friends of the Committee and other community residents.

• Judging begins at 6:00 p.m. and ends about 9 p.m. each night.

• Lights must be on both nights.

• Home addresses must be visible. Please ensure that trash cans or parked cars do not block the addresses.

• Judging happens rain or shine, fog or snow — and here’s hoping the PSPSs are over with.

Judging results will be announced in e-Bits by home address. All residents are encouraged to tour these addresses as a part of their holiday season tradition and enjoy the creativity and talents of our neighbors.

Please contact Joyce Keane at (530) 615-4904 or keane.joyce@yahoo.com if you have any questions about this traditional Lake Wildwood event.