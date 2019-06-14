Wildwood Gears up for 4th Celebrations

The Fourth of July is only a month away and something new has been added this year — a dog parade!

I am a Yankee Doodle Dandy! All doodles and their canine friends are invited to show their colors in Lake Wildwood’s first Fourth of July Dog Parade. This event will be held in the upper Community Center parking lot immediately following the children’s bike parade, approximately 10:00 a.m.

You are invited to bring our leashed dog, dressed in appropriate July 4th attire, if you wish.

Questions, contact Betty at bettytowne@comcast.net.

As a reminder, dogs are not allowed in the park nor in parked cars. Therefore, you must plan on taking your dog home immediately following this event.

Lake Wildwood Fourth of July Celebration

The Lake Wildwood Social Committee invites you

to enjoy this great annual community-wide celebration.

Here is the agenda so you can plan your day.

Events Schedule: 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. — Food Service

8:30 a.m. — Children’s Bike Parade Sign-in (No Motors Allowed),

Community Center Upper Parking Lot

9:00 — Bike Parade, Community Center Upper Parking Lot

9:30 — Water Ski Demonstration

10:00 — Boat Parade/Food Service Begins

10:00 — Dog Parade, Community Center Upper Parking Lot

10:30 — Sack Race / Bingo Begins

11:00–2:00 — Patriotic Tattoos

11:00 — Bean Bag / Bulzi Bucket

11:30 — Cookie Walk

12:15 — Water Balloon Toss

12:30 — Games Start at Pool ($3.00 with ID, $4.00 without ID)

1:00 — Veteran Honored and Flag Ceremony

Bingo and Ticket Sales Pause

1:30 — Winner of Boat Parade Announced

Bingo and Ticket Sales Resume

1:45 — Watermelon Eating Contest (Sign Up in Advance to Participate)

2:15 — Limbo Contest

2:30 — Ticket Sales Close for Beer and Wine / Bingo Ends

2:45 — Beer and Wine Sales Close / All Ticket Sales Close

3:00 — Close

Fireworks at Dark