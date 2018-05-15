Wildwood Fitness Center – A Gem of a Gym

By Destiny Bradt

For many residents of Western Nevada County, the Wildwood Fitness Center in Penn Valley is more than just another gym. It's a place where individuals can come together and find a sense of community, a place where one will be challenged yet encouraged to take responsibility for one's health and well-being. It's also a place that endeavors to alter one's habits of thinking — for the good.

Site manager Michelle Walters is passionate about living healthy and about sharing the power of positive thinking. "It's in our thoughts," she explains, "where we change, where we grow and where we commit to a lifestyle of physical activity."

With 30+ years of experience as an instructor/trainer, Walters has seen her share of workout trends, and believes that quality health is based upon much more than just merely exercising. She is strongly persuaded that it is imperative to be replacing negative thoughts with more inspirational ponderings. With that in mind, she incorporates wise, sometimes humorous, sayings as part of the gym's setting, endeavoring to motivate others to be the best they can be and to think more positively.

"We have the ability to affect our DNA just by how we think," says Walters, referring to a study done in 1996 by Dr. Glen Rein, PhD. The study, entitled "The Effect of Conscious Intention on Human DNA," revealed that DNA exposed to stressful, angry or otherwise negative thoughts physically unwound and became more susceptible to disease. Whereas, DNA exposed to loving, grateful and positive thoughts would tighten, strengthening codes and immunity.

"Pockets of emotional baggage can get stuck within our bodies and also lead to disease," she adds. "We need to let negative emotions flow out of us through productive means." Anger or frustration can infuse a workout with extra energy, giving that which may otherwise seem to be detrimental, a positive venue in which to be released.

Her philosophy is in keeping with the Wildwood Fitness Center's holistic approach to well-being, focusing not only on the body but on the mind and the emotions as well.

As principal of Tamalpais High School in Marin County during the 1950s and of Nevada Union for another two, Dick Campion recognized the value of the physical fitness programs and worked diligently for their betterment in both school communities. In 1986, he and son Kevin opened Club Sierra off of Berry Hill Drive in Grass Valley.

The site was eventually sold to South Yuba, but Dick and Kevin continued to be involved with the fitness industry, opening the Wildwood Fitness Center as a branch of Club Sierra and breaking off independently in 2003. In September of this year, WFC will be celebrating their 15-year anniversary. Dick passed away in 2010, but son Kevin Campion continues to carry on the fitness legacy.

The Wildwood Fitness Center offers a variety of classes, including Pilates, Zumba, Qi Gong and Yoga. Experienced instructors lead 15+ classes per week, as well as customizing workouts to adapt to specific goals and needs. For more information call (530) 432-9200 or visit wildwoodfitness.com.