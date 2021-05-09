Congratulations to teams Robert Chappell/Ron Minor and Don Bogart/Ken Currington winners of our April fishing tournament!

The tournament was held April 15th at Collins Lake. Fifteen entrants competed fishing from shore and in boats.

Team Robert Chappell and Ron Minor won for landing the largest trout (7.8 lbs), team Don Bogart and Ken Currington won for heaviest bag of trout. It’s not too late to join our club and enjoy great summer fishing.

We especially want to encourage fun loving residents who have little or no fishing experience. We’ll help you get started!

Details are available on our club webpage or by calling Jim Hudzietz 530-798-8522