Wildwood Filled with ‘very clever and resourceful individuals’

In light of our current circumstances, the pickleball courts have been closed and will remain that way indefinitely. This situation has been hard on everyone, especially on a population that enjoys the fresh air, great exercise and fantastic friends that pickleball allows us to have on a daily basis.

As the “shelter in place” became a daily reality, I started asking people to email me ideas that they found helpful to stay busy and keep the cabin fever at bay. I must say that there are some very clever and resourceful individuals in Lake Wildwood. I will share their suggestions with hopes that it will inspire others to try some new activities.

— Hiking Yuba River trails such as Buttermilk and Point Defiance

— Setting up a pickleball court in the driveway, keeping social distancing in mind

— Pulling Scotch Broom shrubs — they’re a highly invasive fire hazard

— Hitting a Nerf pickleball against a wall

— Using YouTube to exercise

— DIY projects inside and outdoors

— Using your treadmill a couple times a day

— Taking long walks

— Calling friends and family on the phone — FaceTime is fun, as is Skype

— Meditating

— Watching documentaries or a movie

— Playing piano and practicing dance moves

— Listening to classical music

— Enjoy reading a new book or rereading a treasured old favorite

— Trying new recipes

— Spring cleaning — closets to reorganize

— Scan photos — create digital photo albums

— Journal writing or creative story writing

— Learn a new skill or hobby

— Plan vacations for the future — make a list of places you want to visit — visualize travel!

— Send Easter cards to loved ones

— Support our local restaurants by ordering out, using curbside pickup

— Write thank you notes to friends — surprise them when they open their mailbox

— Keep a gratitude journal each day — you will surprise yourself with how much better you feel

Please remember to stay safe and maintain social distancing as well as frequent hand washing. (I actually enjoy singing the happy birthday song two times while the soap foams!)