Wildwood Author Promotes Engineering and Science and STEAM

Satellite Basics for Everyone by C. Robert Welti, PhD will be on display at the LA Times Festival of Books on April 21st and 22nd on the University of Southern California campus.

This book intends to stimulate broad interest in engineering and science sorely needed to overcome our educational deficiencies to compete in the global economy. It offers a "laypeople" portal to the amazing world of satellites; indispensable to our everyday life and security. It has "Something for Everyone." Come away with a level of new knowledge commensurate with your level of education to date.

Learn about satellites that affect us every day, how they work, and how we can place and keep them on orbit by integrating science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM).

Satellite Basics for Everyone presents an introduction and overview to satellites. It's written as clearly and understandably as possible for a wide audience. It provides a learning tool for grade school students. High school and college students can use it for helping them decide on career fields. It's for people with curious minds who want to know about satellites that affect their daily lives. And, it provides a training tool and an overview for people who build, operate, and use data collected by satellites.

Learn more about this book and Dr. Bob's presentations to "Stimulate Broad Interest in Engineering and Science" and promote Intergraded Learning STEAM by going to http://www.satellitebasicsforeveryone.com.