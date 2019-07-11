Did you know that 1/3 of all homes in the USA are in the Wildland Urban Interface? Learn more from the USDA Forestry Service website: https://www.nrs.fs.fed.us/news/release/wui-increase.

“An expanding wildland-urban interface has broad impacts on natural resource management and poses particular challenges for wildfire management,” said Tony Ferguson, director of the Northern Research Station and the Forest Products Laboratory. “WUI data and maps produced by the USDA Forest Service and all of our partners in this research will be vital for counties and cities working to enhance the safety of citizens and the management of natural resources.

“Our research demonstrates that the peace and beauty of natural settings have been consistently valued by homeowners over the past two decades,” said Mockrin. “It is important for people to appreciate that this growth in housing among wildlands does come with costs for people and nature alike, including increasing wildfire risks, changes in invasive species, declines in native wildlife and changing ecosystem processes.”

Miranda Mockrin, a scientist with the USDA Forest Service’s Northern Research Station, is a co-author of the study with lead author Volker Radeloff of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The study, “Rapid growth of the U.S. Wildland Urban Interface raises wildfire risk,” was published March 12 in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and is available at: https://www.nrs.fs.fed.us/pubs/55817.