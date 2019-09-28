Wildfire Evacuation Security Meeting Round-up

Stonegate Security held a standing-room-only meeting about Evacuation last week:

What Security and Public Works does, and what residents’ responsibility is. Speaking to an audience of over 80 people, Stone Gate Security Supervisor Pete Newell explained that at night, there are three Security personnel working in Lake Wildwood: two at the guard gates and one patrol officer. “We get notices pretty much at the same time as you do,” says Pete.

So, this means that if an evacuation is called by the Sheriff’s Department (they are not called by Lake Wildwood), Security’s responsibility is to help facilitate their evacuation orders such as opening gates and communicating routes. These evacuation exits are the Main gate, the North Gate, the emergency gate at Lake Wildwood Drive and Fair Oaks Drive and the NID road that runs off of Sun Forest at about 14367 Sun Forest Drive.

As long as there is time, The Sheriff’s Department could use their new high/low sirens that only mean “evacuate. Get out now.” Security has bullhorns to communicate “evacuate,” and have new directional evacuation signs. Public works can help clear roadways if there are downed tree limbs.

In time, the County (Sheriff, Fire, etc) will establish an incident command post/center where the LWW General Manager or designee will go and send real-time instructions to Security and LWW Public works.

What does this mean for you? Each resident should take personal responsibility and be prepared before an evacuation as much as possible. Evacuate early if you don’t feel safe. Once an evacuation is called, evacuate quickly.

Be PREPARED. Plan everything out in advance and practice it:

• Be AWARE: Get push notifications on your cell phone from PGE (power outages), Red Flag Warnings (High Fire Weather conditions from National Weather Service) and CodeRED (actual evacuation alerts). Go to the Nevada County Office of Emergency services website to sign up for all three of these notifications: https://www.mynevadacounty.com/1182/Office-of-Emergency-Services

• Keep your phones on, charged and notifications on during Red Flag Warning days.

• Have your “Go-Bag” ready. Have your pet’s go bag ready too. Chip your pets.

• Listen to reliable media sources (not gossip): Local news stations, KVMR 89.5 FM or 105.1 FM – Nevada County’s Emergency Information Station (Staffed 24/7 during an emergency), The Union, Yubanet.com, Cal-Fire, PGE.

• Buddy system: get to know your neighbors and help each other.

Get Out Ahead of Time:

• If you don’t feel safe, just get out. Don’t wait for an evac order.

• “When the going gets tough, the tough get going. The Smart ones left early,” comments Jeff Heyser of the Fire Preparedness working group.

If an evacuation is called:

• Evacuate fast and efficiently.

• Know and follow your evacuation routes.

• Remain calm.

Repopulation

• It will take some time for you to be allowed to come back in the community. Power, sewer and other infrastructure must be up and running. This takes time to check and ensure they are operating correctly.