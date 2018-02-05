Why should you run for the Board

By Danny Gentile

That is a question I have been asked many, many times by friends and others. The truth is there is no simple answer! I have lived in Lake Wildwood for 27 years and, with the exception of the three years I worked at the old clubhouse, have kept a pretty low profile. In other words, I didn't get involved.

After hearing comments and complaints from friends I began to wonder if I might, in some way help improve things. I have always been the kind of person who enjoys a challenge so I applied for the Board to find out what goes on "behind the scene." My motto when running was: "I don't believe there are any unresolvable problems in Lake Wildwood… but I do believe there are some undiscovered solutions."

The Board needs people who can think clearly and have commonsense. People that are willing to share their time and give back to this beautiful community. People that can listen to others with an open mind.

You do not have to be an accountant or an attorney to contribute, just a person with a vision of what things can be like. These are volunteer positions so don't believe those that claim we only did it for the money.

Step up and be counted and feel free to call me to discuss any questions you may have.