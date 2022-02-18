What to do if you spot a mountain lion

There have been reports of mountain lion sightings in and around Lake Wildwood in recent weeks, so it is important to know what to do if you see one while out and about.

Since Lake Wildwood is located in the Sierra Foothills, the community sees a fair share of mountain lions and bears since deer and turkeys also live in the community. The Lake Wildwood Association communicates with Nevada County Animal Control and/or the California Department of Fish and Wildlife when there are sightings, but they cannot legally take action to remove or destroy any animals. Sightings of mountain lions and bears are posted at the Security Gates and on the Member’s website.

To avoid an encounter with a mountain lion, it’s recommended to hike or run in groups, keep children close to adults, and keep dogs on a leash. Watch for indications that might indicate that a mountain lion is nearby, such as deer (standard mountain lion prey), cat tracks, scat, or carcasses. It is best to walk or jog without earbuds to remain alert to sounds that could indicate a mountain lion is nearby.

Recommendations for Mountain Lion Encounters from the National Park Service:

• Stay calm. Hold your ground and back away slowly. Face the lion and stand upright.

• Do not approach a lion. Never approach a mountain lion, especially one that is feeding or with kittens. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.





• Do not run from a lion. Running may stimulate a mountain lion’s instinct to chase. Instead, stand and face the animal, maintaining eye contact. Keep children from running away.

• Do not crouch down or bend over. Biologists surmise mountain lions don’t recognize standing humans as prey. On the other hand, a person squatting or bending over looks a lot like a four-legged prey animal.

If the mountain lion moves in your direction or acts aggressively:

• Do all you can to appear intimidating.

o You do not want to give the mountain lion any reason to think you are prey.

o Attempt to appear larger by raising your arms and opening your jacket. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly in a loud voice. Bang hiking sticks together or clap your hands while yelling.

o If looking bigger doesn’t scare the mountain lion off, start throwing stones or branches in its direction–without crouching or turning your back.

If the mountain lion continues to move in your direction:

• Start throwing things at it, again without bending down or turning your back to pick anything up.

• Use bear spray, if you have it. It works to fend off bears, but mountain lions don’t like it either.

And if you find yourself in the extremely rare but extremely dangerous situation of the mountain lion attacking you:

• Fight back! Be protective of your neck and throat. Grab a knife, stick, rock, or just use your fists, and aim for its head. Remember that people have fought back successfully and survived.

Finally, if you do see or encounter a mountain lion, let security know so that they can instigate the proper protocol.