What Is “Member Services”?

LWA Member Services is your one-stop shop! Our administrative, accounting, and environmental management staff are here to provide you with excellent service and help you get the information you need. Some of the services we provide are processing payments for Assessments and Amenities, Security Access Cards, Boat Registration and Decals, Golf Cart Decals, Rental of Storage Spaces (Marina, Meadow Park, Campground, Kayak Racks, and Motorcycle Parking), New Member Orientations, Gift Certificates for Golf or the Restaurant, Human Resources, Accounting, EMO (Environmental Management), and much more. Member Services is a bustling place! Need a form? Check out the Member Forms Library on the website –see link from the Member home page.

Our offices are located in The Oaks Clubhouse on the lower level. Phone: (530) 432-1152. We offer 10-minute parking, disabled parking, and golf cart parking in front of our offices. We encourage those who are able to park down the hill and take the path up to allow for those less mobile to utilize the limited, upper lot parking spaces.

Regular office hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. We are closed daily for lunch from 12-1 p.m. (The hours for the EMO office–next door–are Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch; and closed on Fridays, except for appointments only). If you need something outside of these hours, please send us an email (info@lwwa.org) and we will happily accommodate your request if possible.

Did you know we have Association Business Drop Boxes available for member convenience? An Association Business Drop Box is conveniently located near the Member Services office (across the driveway). The box is checked every weekday. Other Association Drop Boxes are located at the Main Gate and North Gate exits.

We look forward to seeing you soon!