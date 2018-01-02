The Parks and Recreation Committee Cultural Arts and Education Series Presents Foreign Service Ambassador, Steve Browning on Wednesday January 31st 2pm.

What do you know about our Foreign Service?

Would you like to learn more about how this government department works & the role it plays in today's world?

If so please join us for an informal talk by our local retired Foreign Service Ambassador Steve Browning. He will tell us about how he came to join the service, its recruitment requirements, and take us through his foreign and domestic assignments in the Dominican Republic, Kenya, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Malawi, Iraq, Uganda and Washington DC. He will explain the workings of a consular office, some of the diplomatic issues that the diplomats face and how they are addressed.

During his career he has been fortunate to meet a number of diverse and interesting people including Nelson Mandela and Jane Goodall and he has many stories to tell of the lifestyle of the foreign office, the issues the service faces and the challenges of relocating a family to a new foreign assignment.

He will also be happy to answer any questions you might have about this important department of our government & its current & future role.

Please join us in the Oak Room at the Community Center on Wednesday, January 31st. at 2:00pm. There is no charge for this lecture.

In a separate Educations Series event, later this month, the committee invites you to a class on Personal Safety, Thursday, January 25th 6-8pm. In the Oak Room of the Community Center.

Mike Ramsey, a certified "Refuse to be a Victim" instructor, will lead a discussion on items pertaining to Personal Safety. He will cover the following topics: Situational Awareness; Home Security; Physical Security; Automotive Security"; Travel Security; Technology Security and Less than Lethal Device Options. There will also be a time for Questions and Answers.

The class will begin at 6pm and there is no charge for this class.