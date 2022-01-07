Western Gateway Park to Provide Art Opportunities

Having an arts program as part of the local youth and adult recreation program in Penn Valley is something that the Western Gateway Park Board of Directors has desired to see for some time. Beginning January of 2022, the park will be hosting a series of artistic events and will oversee the creation of art classes for all ages. For instance, on January 22nd,





local business Art by Destiny will be offering the first of its quarterly three-hour watercolor workshops – Waking the Tiger in commemoration of World Watercolor Day.

Art by Destiny is an IWS Globe Art Network institution – currently the largest art network in the world – with branches and institutions in over 110 different countries. Branches and institutions work within their respective countries to organize and provide opportunities for both artists and non-artists to develop their skills, share their artistic endeavors, and encourage artistic camaraderie throughout the world. It was originally founded in 2012, with the sole purpose of bringing artists together in peace and harmony despite language and cultural barriers. Institutions and nonprofit branches are expected to organize art-specific events to help spread the joy of creating art and connecting with one another creatively.

“This workshop is just the first step in providing many opportunities for the local community to engage in the arts,” says Destiny. She is planning other artistic endeavors, such as drawing classes, figure drawing, Plein air activities, contests, and exhibitions. There will even be opportunities to participate in international competitions or to host demos given by master artists from around the world. At some point, she would like to incorporate embroidery, beadwork, and poetry into the activities.

Although Art by Destiny is global in its scope, it is first and foremost a local business, owned and operated by artist/watercolorist Destiny Bradt with a heart to give back to the community. Destiny previously taught art classes and workshops through Atticus Framing and Art Supply, which she co-owned with her husband up until 2015. She has over 25 years of experience in teaching both art and music to all ages, and after taking a few years off to complete a business degree, is very happy to be back teaching.

The workshops are designed for beginning to intermediate artists, with instruction and exercises to help develop basic watercolor techniques and skills. Those techniques will then be applied to a project that will take up the bulk of the time allotted. The three-hour workshop is scheduled from 9 -12 p.m. in the Buttermaker’s Cottage in Western Gateway Park. There is room for eight participants comfortably. Art supplies and snacks will be provided.

Art





by Destiny is also currently working with Western Gateway Park Board member Lisa Thomas in planning and organizing the first annual Art Festival in Western Gateway Park, scheduled for June 25, 2022. This fun event will feature art, food, local wine, and live music. We will also be including fresh baked goods and a local brewery. There will be a special area just for the kids – with face painting, a bounce house, and hands-on art activities. The recent holiday craft fair held this past November was a huge success with great reviews. “We are planning the June event to be even bigger,” says Thomas. Both Western Gateway Park and Art by Destiny are currently looking for Nevada County artists that would be interested in participating. 10×10 space = $35. The event will be open to the public free of charge.

If you are interested in any of these events or in participating in the Penn Valley Art Festival, please contact Destiny at artbydestiny1@sbcglobal.net