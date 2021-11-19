Western Gateway Park Holiday Fair

The first ever Western Gateway Park Christmas Fair is fun for the whole family.

Getty Images

Western Gateway Park will be holding their very first Holiday Fair from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m on Saturday, November 27. It is scheduled to coincide with the date of Cowboy Christmas, which is a Penn Valley tradition held by Gladys Martinez every year on the Saturday evening following Thanksgiving.

“We wanted people to have plenty to do in Penn Valley during the holiday weekend. As Gladys told me, local people have visitors for Thanksgiving and they want to stay busy,” Western Gateway Park Director Thomas said. November 27th is also known as “Shop Small Saturday” or “Small Business Saturday”, so it is an opportunity to explore all of the businesses and shops in Penn Valley and support the local people who work in or own these restaurants and stores.

Just in case there is inclement weather, the rain date for the Holiday Fair is planned for Sunday, November 28. “Hopefully we’ll have good weather. We’ll have a couple of warming stations at the fair, and Peacock vending will have hot chocolate, coffee, and hot chai available. But bring your mittens, because this is usually a pretty chilly weekend in Penn Valley!”

The Holiday Fair will also have three hot food vendors including Kaliko’s Hawaiian Kitchen, offering Ahi poke bowl, Kalua pork bowl, fish tacos, loaded fries, Rainbow bowl and chicken teriyaki bowl; Peacock Vending, selling all-beef hot dogs, Bavarian pretzels, and hot beverages; and LaGuaira Bistro, who will be cooking up Venezualan arepas.

Three of the food sellers who are usually at the park’s Tasty Thursday Farmers Market will also be at the fair. The Crazy Gringo will have tamales and salsa; Zena Food will be selling freshly made pita bread, various types of hummus, baba ganoush, tabouleh, and pita chips; and Freshway Fish will have their popular smoked fish and other freshly caught seafood available.

The Curious Forge has become a valuable community partner in this event, and will be doing demonstrations of blacksmithing, glass bead-making, and interactive copper form-folding. Additionally, one of the artist-vendors, Shelby Lawley McNamara, who is also the President of the Lake Wildwood Artists of the Oaks Club, has organized a table for children to learn scratch-art. Nearby, artist Donya Miguel-Lovan will have a face-painting station.

Professional photographer Nate Anglin & Co. will be setting up a photo-shoot booth, making the Holiday Fair a great opportunity for photos with friends and family, or to capture a great face-painting memory.

New Life Nursery will have fresh Christmas trees and wreaths available, and there will be a loading zone set up to make it as easy as possible for people to take their trees and other purchases home.

Since the fair will be centered around Buttermaker’s Cottage and the parking lot where the Farmers Market is usually held, it seemed logical to include bocce ball in the mix. Nevada County Bocce will be giving lessons on how to play the game and will have the necessary equipment available.

Main Street Myrtle’, a band that moved to our area within the past year, will be playing from 10 a.m. until noon, and singer-storyteller Brian Coutch, who also moved to Penn Valley recently, will be playing from noon until 3 p.m. “I am so grateful to these musicians who are donating their time and talent to make our fair more festive!” said Director Thomas. “And the bocce ball club didn’t hesitate when I asked them if they could round out our fair with a sports activity. This community is pretty amazing!

“The Western Gateway Park Holiday Fair will provide an opportunity for our community to gather at an open-air event and support local businesses, artists and crafters, but it’s so much more,” said Director Thomas. “We’ll also have some tables focused on outreach.” Among them are Community Beyond Violence, AnimalSave, Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue, and Nevada County Office of Emergency Services. EOS will focus on helping people understand more about defensible space and wildfire safety, as well teaching more about navigating our county’s new Zonehaven app. Ruthann Bellis, who owns Peacock vending, will also have information at her booth about her nonprofit organization Gramma’s House, which has a field campus offering youth outreach, respite care, and second-chance life skills instruction.

The hope for the future of this event is to organize another for the spring when the weather is warmer and perhaps another toward the end of September when the summer temperatures begin to cool off.

“I can even envision an evening event in the middle of summer, something like a street fair, only within the borders of our park. Our community knows what a great asset Western Gateway Park is to Penn Valley and the towns around it,” Director Thomas said. “People tell me all the time how much they love this park! A festival like this gives everyone a chance to be involved in the park and to connect with other people in the community, while also supporting the local economy.”

Director Thomas encourages everyone coming to the Holiday Fair to bring donations of diapers and toiletries to support Community Beyond Violence’s efforts to help victims of domestic abuse.

Western Gateway Park will be observing all recommendations from the Nevada County Health Department regarding Covid19 for an outdoor event. If you are interested in participating as an artist or vendor, or you are a nonprofit interested in doing community outreach, please contact the Western Gateway Park office at 530-432-1990 or office@westerngatewaypark.com .