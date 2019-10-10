We need your help!

Pull tab delivery (to Ronald McDonald House) is usually done in late October. We have weighed the bags of pull tabs we have accumulated and they only amount to about 65 pounds. The last two years we have delivered about 120 pounds

Hopefully you have bags and bags just waiting to be brought in to the collection areas, which are the Administration Office, Community Center and the Acorn Room at the Clubhouse.

Remember, that this is an ongoing project, a fund-raiser for the Ronald McDonald house in Sacramento.

If there are any questions, feel free to call Jerry at 432-8054.