“We don’t do it alone’ — LWA President Mike Doscher

As the new Board enters this year's Lake Wildwood governance, we don't do it alone. The Board's job would be almost impossible without the help of the volunteers that work in our Committee structure and represent our interests in the broader Nevada County community. These volunteers bring education and years of practical experience in subject areas that are essential to our operation.

Someone recently suggested that we should employ a management firm instead of our current model. In this arrangement you would still need a board and all the functions of the administrative staff and the current volunteer work would be paid. I believe the true financial value of our volunteers would be instantly apparent. In addition, our volunteers have a vested interest in the decisions they make because they will live with those decisions.

Think of the professional volunteer time expended in the areas of engineering, finance and accounting, water quality, project management, public relations, strategic planning, human resources, etc. We have over 70 very active volunteers within our Committee structure. It wouldn't take you long to figure out these individuals are contributing a significant financial value to the Association.

If you go to the website top level guide underneath "Administration," you will find information on Committees, including the membership. Look for your friends and neighbors who volunteer to make Lake Wildwood what it is today and will be tomorrow. Ask them what it is like volunteering. Considering engaging in our governance, even if it is only going to Committee meetings for subjects that interest you or where you have education or experience. Some of the best questions and suggestions come from the audience.

Beginning in early October we will be introducing open training sessions, which explain how Lake Wildwood operates. These sessions are geared to the general membership. One session being planned will show members what they "own" in common property. Many members are not aware of the assets they bought into by being a member of Lake Wildwood.

Look for announcements of the training availability and please plan to join in the presentations and discussion. You could become a neighborhood expert in HOA management and speak with authority at the next party.

Most of all, please join the Board in saying thank you to the members who volunteer their time. They are also a community asset you bought with your Lake Wildwood membership.