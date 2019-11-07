We Are More Than We Seem

I am a member of a committee newly formed here in Lake Wildwood whose purpose is to create a brand for our community that will let others know what it means to live here.

If you look around, you will see neighbors and friends involved in various committees, helping to make important community decisions. Others are delivering meals on wheels, visiting the elderly, distributing food to those in need, raising money to provide scholarships to our young students, providing culture and music programs, as well as theatrical productions for our entertainment, and conducting town halls and workshops that give vital information on wildfire survival.

This didn’t happen when we were younger and entrenched in our jobs, raising our children and totally engaged in climbing the financial and social ladders. It might even have something to do with living in a busy city where one rarely interacts with neighbors or establishes circles of friends.

It doesn’t take much to realize that going into retirement and leaving the bustle of a large metropolis to move into a serene, idyllic spot of natural beauty changed not only our lifestyle but also our values and what seems to be more important

We all have done well in our lifetime and have achieved some level of success, and now we want to give back and help those who need a little support and encouragement. We are now ready and have time to make friends — I mean good friends — who are there when we need them and with whom we enjoy working, playing, learning, loving and especially partying. We are a community. We are a village. We are truly blessed. — Cathy Fagan