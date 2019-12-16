Want to Help Promote Lake Wildwood?

Do you enjoy and have skills in writing, marketing, public relations, photography, education, etc.? The Community Relations Committee (CRC) is looking for Association members who want to apply their interests and skills in practical and rewarding applications.

There are multiple levels of engagement available from a single, one-time-only project participant to an active voting committee member. You can match your available time and expectations with your level of participation.

The Community Relations Committee’s purpose is to “Promote communication and enhancement of community life within Lake Wildwood and between LWA members and surrounding communities and sponsor and present events to further such purpose.”

The CRC has been tasked with some interesting projects by the Board. A current undertaking is developing and rolling out a “brand” for Lake Wildwood. Another project is promoting Lake Wildwood to realtors, prospective homeowners, and the local community.

Other current projects include Informed Member Program, NID Town Hall, Welcome New Neighbor Event, Annual Picnic, and Citizen of the Year. Projects like these take resources with skills and more importantly the desire to be involved in communications, organization, branding, and marketing.

We currently have openings for voting and associate members and would love to informally hear from members that would like to be considered for specific projects of limited duration.

Let us know your interests and applicable skills, and we’ll find opportunities for you to participate. Please feel free to attend one of our meetings on the first Tuesday of the month in the Acorn Room or if you have any questions or want to discuss your interests and skills, please call or email Linda Rubenstein at lrue2000@ gmail.com or 541-505-0677.