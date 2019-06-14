Voting for Your Board Representatives Does Make a Difference

National and State politics have become a blood sport with active engagement 365 days a year and 24 hours a day. There is no doubt many voters are just tired of it all. Luckily in Lake Wildwood we only appeal for your thoughtful consideration of new Board of Director candidates and voting once a year. As prescribed by state law and our governance documents the amount of time from receiving the ballot information to the voting deadline is 30 days. During this period, we ask you to read material available to you through the Association, the Wildwood Independent newspaper, social media, and other sources. You can talk to your friends and neighbors to get various perspectives on the candidates.

We also have arranged for a Candidates Night on June 17th, 7:00 pm, in the Cedar Room at the Clubhouse. This is an opportunity for you to hear the candidates present their backgrounds, explain why they should be your Board representative, answer questions, and state their positions on issues. If you can’t attend, we will video the meeting and have it available as a link on the website.

If you were paying any attention to the various communications flying around the Wildwood community last year you know that there was strife within the Board of Directors that eventually resulted in legal action. That strife cost the Association money, critical mindshare and generated considerable angst among the membership. It has taken the new Board a full year to build back the confidence that was lost and we are still not completely done with the legal hurdles. Please learn from this experience that the people you chose to represent you on the Board should have the education and experience to serve. But more importantly they should clearly exhibit the human interaction skills that are so crucial to having opinions and stating positions but still functioning as part of a team.