Volunteers Needed

We need volunteers to work at the Lake Wildwood Campground Green Waste Drop Site on Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14. Volunteer Shifts: 9:00 a.m.–noon and noon–3:00 p.m.

Easy volunteer work includes checking people in and directing people to the drop site (no lifting yard waste).

This program provides an opportunity to connect with neighbors around the important issue of wildfire preparedness and tidying up our yards. “The free green waste disposal program provides a wonderful opportunity for neighbors to work together, clean up their yards and create defensible space as a community,” says Greg Meyer, Lake Wildwood Association Public Works director.

Sign up to volunteer: (925) 250-6848, or virginia@bellaombra.com. Help Lake Wildwood become a more Firewise Community. Thank you!