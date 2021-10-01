VIPickleball Camp





I recently had the good fortune to attend a three-day-long pickleball camp in Incline Village, Nevada, hosted by two fabulous coaches with VIPickleball. From the enthusiasm and energy displayed by CJ and Tony, one would never guess that we were the third group in under ten days to benefit from this great experience. First of all, the setting is breathtaking. Towering redwoods and pines give this woodsy enclave somewhat of an oasis feel, even though you are just steps away from a lovely tennis/pickleball center, where we enjoyed lunches and our “classroom” time on the sunny deck. CJ and Tony started VIPickleball one year ago, streamlining it to be an online outreach for individuals interested in improving their game. They have some novel techniques and approaches, which I will share as I describe my camp experience.

Pickleball coaches CJ and Tony with VIPickleball



The typical introductions around the circle of twelve attendees revealed that we had people from Maui, Michigan, New York, Nevada, and California. The group ranged in age from mid-twenties to mid-seventies. The group included four married couples and the remaining were retirees, much like myself. Their experience with pickleball was as recent as nine months to four years. Suffice it to say, the group was diverse in every way.

As I try to highlight the many concepts I learned, my brain pulsates with overload and struggles to know where to start. The majority of the time was spent watching us play a bit, focusing on particular aspects via drills, applying the drills to more play, lecturing about the rationale and strategies needed to improve, providing more drills, and then receiving more coach feedback during our games. They gave us notebooks, and many of us wrote feverishly as they highlighted certain strategies. The approach they used described the essence of pickleball in three simple pillars.

First covered was the Mechanical Pillar, which was essentially the “how to” aspect. Movement is defined in three parts: the stroke mechanic, which is the shoulder to paddle movement; next, the shoulder-to-foot movement; and last, the foot-to-the-court movement. The footwork drills were similar to those done in training camps by professional athletes. Though vertical movement is familiar to our bodies, lateral footwork is something we rarely need in daily life, yet is vital in pickleball. In addition, we drilled on the split-step technique needed to stop our bodies before hitting the ball. It’s amazing how often our error is simply not stopping before swinging. Speaking of swinging, the importance of the swing cannot be overstated. Many of us put a backswing into our movement, causing all kinds of trouble, such as pop-ups, long balls, late swings, etc. This is an area that yours truly is working on due to my history playing tennis. Tony showed us how the same shot, once mastered, will work well in most circumstances. You just vary the lift or push on the ball to change from a dink, to a lob, to a driving groundstroke. Most of the success is in where the ball contacts the paddle and where the paddle is positioned out in front of you. Sounds simple, right?

Other concepts that were new to me had to do with the fact that being on the serving side resulted in very different responses from being on the receiving side. Besides where you position your body, your next interaction with the ball needs to be anticipated by observing your opponent’s body language, feet position, place on the court, and who’s static versus who’s in motion. Different sides mandate different protocols. Next, we drilled on the ideal serve shots and return shots. Targets were placed on the courts to keep us in focus and we were reminded to re-focus on the target before each interaction. Rushing a serve is a frequent error that can be avoided with self-talk.

Mentioning self-talk, I am reminded of our first conversations with Tony and CJ during which they described the idea of what goes on mentally as we play. Self One is the voice of doubt and negativity and tells us that we should have done something differently or that we are being judged for a mistake. Self One is very difficult to silence at times when we are insecure or having a tough time. Self Two is the one who knows what to do, how to move, when to let the ball sail and when to congratulate a good hit. Self Two is knowledgeable and self-assured. Self Two is the only voice allowed in your head if you want to improve your game and enjoy the process.

The second pillar of the pickleball game is the Strategy Pillar. I described some of the strategies previously when referring to the different responses of each side. Keep in mind that the serving side is the only side to score points. Having said that, the most important hit in the game is the return of the serve. If that fails, you’ve given the serving side a point. The team that wins in pickleball is the team that makes the fewest errors. By lengthening the game, someone is going to make an error. The objective of the serving side is to extend the rally and the objective of the returning side is to keep the serving side back, which will keep the rally from being neutralized. Once the players are neutralized, all four are manning their walls at the NVZ, and a whole new game is unleashed.

The third pillar is the Athletic Pillar, which speaks to conditioning, both mental and physical. It was integrated throughout the three days. We were given many ideas on how to train with a wall or a training partner and we were reminded that the really top players drill countless hours to attain the skills they have and develop stronger techniques. Emphasis is also on the mental game and how to not let Self One take over. Mental toughness combined with partner communication can keep attitudes from going south. Encouragement and belief that we are trying to play our best will keep the experience positive. Positive self-talk looks forward to the next point and quickly allows us to reset our focus.

The experience of going to this pickleball camp greatly exceeded all my expectations. At the end of the three days, we were cautioned by CJ and Tony not to expect our skills to be transformed overnight. More importantly, it is our awareness of the process needed to play better pickleball that is the real gain in our learning.