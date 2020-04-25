Someone forgot to tell Mother Nature that the world is on shutdown and everyone is required to shelter in place. She is blatantly out there showing off her colorful spring flowers, budding trees, and green grasses. The cottonwood trees are blooming all over Lake Wildwood, as are the azaleas, rhododendron, lavender, and iris, et al. How shocking to see those hanging baskets full of petunias, geraniums, alyssum, and impatiens out there in full view.

The oak trees are not only sprouting their new leaves, they are also spewing forth those strings of tiny worms wriggling their way onto our decks and yards. None of them are wearing the required facemasks. Should they be reported to the authorities?

And what’s with that sun? It brazenly shows its full face from early morning to late evening exposing us all to its warmth and bright light. Does it have no shame?

The turkeys and the deer roam about as usual. No sneezing and coughing going on there. And, the chirping of the birds seems much louder and clearer these days.

Support Local Journalism Donate



OK, so you get it. Even with all that is going on around us, there is so much beauty in the world to be thankful for. You just need to venture out of your house and walk around the community. You will be amazed at all of the friendly people (keeping a 6 ft. distance) out there waiting to say hello and wishing you a beautiful day. It is a time for feeling normal for a short while.

Remember, Annie reminded us that no matter what is happening in the world, “The sun will come up tomorrow…. and tomorrow is only a day away.” — Cathy Fagan