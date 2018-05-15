Veteran to be Recognized July 4

The Lake Wildwood Social Committee is seeking nominations for this year's July 4th Veteran Recognition ceremony. Your help in finding this year's honoree is needed. Please take a moment to nominate a Lake Wildwood resident who has served in the armed forces, been involved in our community and can be saluted at our ceremony on Independence Day.

A brief description of why you believe the individual should be selected would be appreciated. Please submit your nomination to Joyce Keane by email to keane.joyce@yahoo.com or by mail to 18764 Falcon Loop, Penn Valley Ca. 95946. Nominations will be accepted until June 1. Thank you for your response