Venable, Twohig and Moyles Grab 1st at Teal Bend

Oct. 14, Nancy Venable, Sandy Twohig and Betty Moyles took first place, First Flight, at Teal Bend. Congratulations you guys!

On Oct. 20, a bunch of golfers met to celebrate Sadie Hawkins! Sandy Twohig and Ken Mlack took first place, First Flight, in a back nine card-off against Patricia O’Toole and Tyler Knight, and Kallie Brzezinski and Mike Avery — all having a nice 61. Congratulations!

Our Club Championship finished up on Oct. 17 amid power outages, possible rain and other surprises during the two-day tournament. Congratulations to Karen Price, who is our 2019 Club Champion, with a very nice two-day total Gross Score of 162! Runner-up was Penelope Crumpley, with a two-day total Gross Score of 180. Our Overall Low Net winner was Nancy Venable, with a two-day total Net Score of 138. Nice golfing, ladies!

The Flight winners were:

Flight 1: Overall Club Champion, Karen Price, Gross 162; Overall Runner-up, Penelope Crumpley, Gross 180; Low Net Flt., Chris Fridman, Net 149

Flight 2: Low Gross Flt., Dianna Mortara, Gross 189; 2nd Low Gross Flt., Mo Mazzocco, Gross 203; Low Net Flt., Terri Mesple, Net 164

Flight 3: Low Gross Flt., Dottie Teague Gross 203; 2nd Low Gross Flt., Mary Moyer Gross 211; Overall Low Net, Nancy Venable, Net 138

Flight 4: Low Gross Flt., Patricia O’Toole, Gross 202; 2nd Low Gross Flt., Gayle Liljeblad, Gross 214; Low Net Flt., Joanne Zemetra, Net 169

Flight 5: Low Gross Flt., Joyce Maddox, Gross 212; 2nd Low Gross Flt., Betsy Szyper, Gross 213; Low Net Flt., Maria Fahey, Net 153

Congratulations to all of you! You all played very well!

Those that had special accomplishments during the Club Champion rounds were:

Oct.10: Karen Price, Birdie/Chip-in, Hole #1; Mo Mazzocco, Chip-in, Hole #10; Dianna Mortara, Birdie, Hole #1; Claudia Archer, Birdie, Hole #17; Nita Edwards, Birdie/Chip-in, Hole #1; Trish Willard, Birdie, Hole #10; Linda Thode, Chip-in, Hole #7; Diane Brewster, Chip-in, Hole #12; Dottie Teague, Chip-in, Hole #16

Oct. 17: Chris Fridman, Birdie, Hole #2; Jerri Morello, Chip-ins, Hole #4 and #13; Linda Thode, Birdie, Hole #11; Betty Moyles, Birdie, Hole #16; Nancy Venable, Birdie, Hole #10; Karen Broadbent, Birdie, Hole #2; Maria Fahey, Chip-in, Hole #7

Way to go, ladies!

If you are a woman resident of Lake Wildwood and love to play golf, we would love to meet you. If you are looking to meet some fun gals to play golf with, we would love to have you join us. We play on Thursday mornings. Contact MJ Brusher at 205-9492 for details on how to join our Club.

My next article is due on Nov. 6. If you have any Club-related information or know a Club member did well at an away play day, please be sure to let me know before that date so I can be sure to have it in the next article. Your help makes this article possible! Have fun, and I will see you on the course.