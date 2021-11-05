Upcoming Holiday Events

We are looking forward to a number of exciting holiday events in Lake Wildwood. Mark your calendar for these upcoming community events, and join your family, friends and neighbors for some fun!

The Holiday Craft Faire





This popular faire will be held on November 13th & 14th at the Community Center. There will be two floors of crafts for sale, all made by local artisans. In addition to crafts, Jeannie’s Cafe will be offering homemade baked goods, tea, and coffee, and the Bistro will be selling Russian Mushroom soup and sandwiches in the Marina room. Once again, our intrepid Shuttle Elves will be on hand to transport shoppers to and from the lower parking lots. This is a well attended event, and a great place to get those one-of-a-kind gifts for Christmas.

Tree Lighting Ceremony





The community’s tree lighting ceremony will be at the Community Center on November 28th. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served and carols will be sung. This is a wonderful family outing that’s bound to get everyone in a festive mood for the holidays.

Breakfast with Santa





Grab the kids and get some holiday cheer! Breakfast with Santa will be in the Pine Room at the Oaks Clubhouse on December 11th. There will be two seatings: one at 9 a.m. and a second at 11 a.m. Tickets are $10 for children (ages 2-15) and $15 for adults. They will go on sale at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 20th, in the Lake Room. The tickets are limited for each seating and will be on a first come first served basis.