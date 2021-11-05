My wife Joanne and I came to Lake Wildwood to do two things: play golf and hang out at the Clubhouse. For five years, we visited and played golf before moving in full-time. Recently, we had one of those magical days when everything seemed just right.
Joanne signed us up for a Bogey Busters couples golf tournament at LWA. We had a 1:30 p.m. tee time with Bill and Diane Brewster playing a best ball scramble round. Bill has a powerhouse long shot that gave us a great opportunity to putt for birdies on almost every hole. We worked together like a well-oiled machine, carding six birdies, 11 pars and only one bogie on the tough 10th hole. We ended up posting a net 55 for the round with a gross score of 67. I can’t tell you how rewarding that competitive round felt.