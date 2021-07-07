Unmasked Ham & Scrambled Eggs





I will tee off my report by giving thanks for seeing your faces in the club house before and after our tournament. I hope you enjoy the news of our club.

It was a perfect warm and sunny day with a light breeze and clear skies for our scramble. The course was in a generous mood and let many of us have our way in my favorite formats: “The Four Man Scramble. This format allows us to pull for each other on every shot and make a contribution on every hole.

Our Tournament Chairs Mike Baca & Steve Moyer divided our golfers into two flights. We left our masks in our carts; checked in at the clubhouse and our hungry hoard headed out to the tees on the back nine. I was blessed to have Doug “Check your” Szyper, big Dave “Soft hands” Stoney and Chuck “Ikeepa” Tally in my four-top. We hammed it up a little on the 14th tee box, gripped our utensils and ripped it down the fairway. Doug then Dave sizzled their drives; I flipped a few eggs on to the green; and Chuck peppered the hole to perfection with his putting. It was satisfying to work as a team & play the course like we never could as individuals. We washed down a round at the 19th hole with gratitude for our club and the day.









In Flight #1: In the first seating our Captain Bill, Loel Miller, Roy Lovell, and Charles Anderson shared top honors with Doug Szyper, Dave Stoney, Charles Talley, and I, with a score of 34 and received a tip of $3.00 each. Mike Baca, Joe Mustacio, Berne Scalisi, Bill Stamatis claimed 3rd place with a one under 35 and 12 plaque points; while Mike Byrne, Allen Knight, Pablo Velasco, and Dave Weber scrambled to tie Bud Angell, Scott Nelson, Robert Packard, Robert Kieswetter for 4th place at par and rolled a natural 7 CPP points. Tim Lawver, Mike Stratman, Bruce “Fearless” Feldman, and Dave Nelson got one of the last reservations along with Pat Beaureguard, Chito “Chip it in” Gonzaga, Bob Rich, and Rick Kahil to squeeze 3 plaque points from the club.

Your cub reporter nearly holed one in on #11 that ended up just 3’2” from the cup (sorry Pat), while Joe Mustacio landed 7’2” away on #16. Each earned a $10 tip.

In Flight #2: Robert Kastner, Steve Moyer, Wendell Meyer, Tim Tasa turned the tables on their flight with a two under 34 (matching fight one’s score!) and took away $4 in tips and 20 CPP points each. Rick Utermoehlen, Bob Welti, Larry Rogers, Colin Phillips tied Jim McCabe, Dave Watt, Mark Wandro for 2nd place at par and earned a $1.25 tip and 15 points for all. The other threesome of Hank Weston, Scott Tucker, Marv Amaral were 4th alone and also rolled 7 plaque points. 38 was enough for 2-way tie in 5th place with Roger Beilman, Ron Spooner, Rick Gagelin, Charles Bloom seated across from Wally Riel, Ed Lauchner, Dan Kyte, John Mahoney earning them a high 5 in points. Leo Barbour, Robert Weberg, John Vogel, Bob Martin did not get turned away in 7th place with a 39 and scored 2 points each.

Steve “Got me a Greenie” Moyer added to his winnings by being 16’ away on hole #11 at. Bob Martin split the check with Steve and the distance on #16 at 8’4”.

Congratulations Guys!

Until next time…this is Terry Bichlmeier, cub reporter signing off and wishing you stay hungry for our game with your drives down the middle and your first putts down the hole.