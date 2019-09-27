United Way Hosts 12th Grills & Grilles

Fall Family Fun!

United Way of Nevada County announces its 12th annual “Grills & Grilles” fundraiser with a BBQ competition, Car & Motorcycle Show, and the 5th annual Derek Sorensen Memorial Disc Golf Tournament. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19th at Western Gateway Park in beautiful Penn Valley.

United Way is bringing back their big fundraising event with its original hometown charm. The Backyard BBQ features local BBQ teams competing for bragging rights and prizes for People’s Choice and Critic’s Choice. The public will taste delicious samples and vote for the best!

There will be fun for the entire family, beginning at 9am with the 5th annual Derek Sorensen Memorial Disc Golf Tournament.

The Car & Motorcycle Show, where people from all over will showcase their beautiful cars, motorcycles, and bikes of every year, make, and model begins at 11am, with Backyard BBQ samples ready at noon. There will be live music, vendors, wine and beer, raffles and a children’s area throughout the day.

Enjoy great food in beautiful Western Gateway Park, which is known for its dog park, playground, bocce balls courts, and many other amenities, all of which will be open during the event. Grease, Grit and Grime will be performing. Admission is free.

Sign up now if you want to register your Backyard BBQ team, or your car or motorcycle. To register a BBQ team or vehicle, or be a vendor or sponsor of this great event, please contact United Way at (530) 274-8111 or admin@uwnc.org .

Disc golf players can register the day of the tournament from 8:00am-9:15am; for more information contact Woody at (530) 272-4400.

All proceeds of this fun event go toward United Way’s efforts to help assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic needs for Food, Emergency Shelter, and Access to Health Care. More information about United Way can be found at http://www.uwnc.org. You can keep up with all of the event details on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/GrillsnGrilles/