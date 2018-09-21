Understand How Wildwood Works

Where is the TV Studio?

Beginning Saturday, October 6, the Community Relations Committee will be conducting six forums on consecutive Saturdays intended to help residents become informed and knowledgeable members of Lake Wildwood.

The sessions are open to the entire Lake Wildwood Community with a focus on those who wish to understand governance and operations and who have an interest in becoming involved with the Community. The forums are designed to present the Who, What, How, and Where of Lake Wildwood.

The first session is on October 6 at 10 a.m. in the Marina Rec Room of the Community Center.

At that session you will tour Lake Wildwood to become familiar with the common facilities and properties and the associated amenities-rich environment.

The tour will include a boat ride on the Lake and a golf cart tour of the Golf Course. In order to properly prepare, please send an email to LWWCRC@GMAIL.COMor call (530) 432-1152 Ext 2001 to register for the program.

The Community Relations Committee (CRC) has several projects in the offering, and we can use your help. We meet once a month, and all Lake Wildwood residents are welcome. Our committee assists with the Community's internal and external communications.

So if you have ideas to improve communications in Lake Wildwood and would like to help implement those ideas, please call Linda Rubenstein for more information, (541) 505-0677 or you can come to our meeting on October 2 at 2 p.m. in the Acorn Room at The OaksClubhouse.