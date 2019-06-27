Tyrrell’s Go for 60!

Trudy and Skip Tyrrell will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on July 6. The couple met while in the military in 1959. After a whirlwind courtship of two months, they were married in the base chapel at Mather Air Force Base, Sacramento.

They are celebrating their special day with their family in southern California. They have two sons, three daughters-in-law, six grandsons (three of whom are married), three granddaughters-in-law and one granddaughter. They are blessed.