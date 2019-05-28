Two Villages and Some Thoughts about Wisdom

I heard a parable a long time ago, and it makes an interesting point about the way we think. So let’s start with that.

A man walked along a woodland path, toward an unfamiliar village. He came upon an old woman at the edge of the village. “Good morrow, honored mother,” said the stranger. “Good morrow, young sir,” she responded. “Wise mother, can you tell me about the people of your village?” “I can, but first you must tell me about the people of your own village.” “In my village,” said the young stranger, “the people are kind, gentle, and giving.” “In this village,” said the ancient mother, “you will find the people are also kind, gentle and giving.” “Thank you, wise mother,” said the young man, and he departed.

Later that day, the man’s older brother sought out the same woman. He also greeted her, “Good morrow, honored mother.” And she responded as before, “Good morrow, young sir.” “Good mother, my brother spoke of your village, and I came to learn of it for myself. Can you tell me about the people of your village?” As before, the old woman said, “I can, but first you must tell me about the people of your village.” To which the young man responded, “The people in my village are unkind, short-tempered and brutish.” “In this village,” said the ancient mother, “you will find the people also unkind, short-tempered and brutish.”

The young man was confused and annoyed. “Why,” he asked peevishly, “did you tell my brother that the people of your village are kind, gentle and giving?”

With a twinkle in her eye, the old woman said, “In time, young sir, you and your brother will come to know the answer to that question.”

Why did the old woman reflect the perceptions of the young men back to them, rather than tell them the true nature of her village? She knew something about human nature. She knew that, even in identical circumstances, people perceive things differently and they cling to those perceptions, often even when they are demonstrably wrong. She also knew that the differences had to do with their conscious and unconscious thinking, not with, in this case, the reality of their village.

Why do some people think Donald J. Trump is a dangerous buffoon, while others see him as the ideal leader for our times? Why do some of us perceive Lake Wildwood’s Board of Directors as incompetent and deceptive, while others are thankful for their dedication and service to the community? Why do you and I, after experiencing the same event, arrive at differing judgments about that event?

Let me dip into the science of the mind to explain. In a nutshell, it’s this: Every human being is conditioned by a lifetime of learning and experience to have a unique collection of beliefs and habits of mind. The resulting mindset, however true or false it might be, is continually reinforced by the confirmation bias we all share, and which I have talked about in a previous column. [To remind you, confirmation bias is the tendency we all have that makes us more likely to see things in terms of what we already believe, and not notice, or rationalize things we don’t believe.]

We’re all born in a state of ignorance. In the beginning we have no knowledge, no biases, no beliefs and no ability to make judgments about what’s happening to us. We’re helpless and at the mercy of those around us. We develop our early beliefs and models of the world before we have the ability to decide for ourselves what to believe and what not to believe. Gradually we develop the ability to think for ourselves, but too late. Our most basic beliefs, and habits of thinking are already set, especially in our unconscious minds. We don’t even think to challenge them unless we are confronted with evidence that our perceptions are wrong, and even then, it’s human nature to cling to beliefs and habits of mind and to rationalize them as true, even in the face of evidence to the contrary.

At the most basic level, consciously and unconsciously, our mindset is this: “What I believe is true. If you believe differently, you must be mistaken.”

If all this is true — and the science tells us it is — isn’t that a useful insight about our thinking? When our perceptions conflict with the perceptions of others, isn’t that a signal that something is wrong somewhere? And isn’t it possible that you and I could be mistaken, rather than the other guy? Not likely, of course, because you and I are pretty smart. But isn’t it just barely possible that your and my habits of mind might have distorted our thinking. Just a bit? Maybe?

At this stage of my life, I’m learning that getting to the truth is more important than being “right.” It’s not easy because I love being right. I love being in the know and feeling superior. I hate the idea that I might be neither of those things. It takes humility, and for me (maybe for you, too?) humility doesn’t come easy. My ego doesn’t want me to be humble. It doesn’t want for me to say, “I don’t know.” I want to think I’m right and you’re wrong. I want to believe my reality is the reality.

If we can accept that learning the truth is more important than being right, and if we can muster the humility to examine ideas that are different from ours — not necessarily accept them but at least consider them — we may find ourselves on the threshold of wisdom. I hope so. I would like to become half as wise as the old woman in the parable.

Alex Alexander is the author of “The Entrepreneur’s Edge: Entrepreneurial Thinking and the Mind/Business Connection.”