Two Incidents Lead to Quick Security Action

Our first report should alert parents and grandparents alike. This one had a happy ending but it could have easily become tragic.

A parent was with his 12-year-old daughter at the pool last week and he noticed the daughter interacting with a 29-year-old adult male. It was then learned that the 29 year old and the 12 year old had established an Internet relationship and agreed to meet at the pool.

Security was called and our initial investigation found that the adult claimed that he thought the girl was of age. The girl’s father realized that it was possible that his daughter had told the man that she was older. We had the Sheriff respond and thoroughly checked the man’s background and found nothing on his record. The incident was documented and the father and daughter will resolve the rest within their family.

We recommend anyone with children or teens that use the Internet, especially on cell phones, consider a parental control application. https://www.pcmag.com/roundup/342731/the-best-parental-control-apps-for-your-phone.

Our second unusual incident happened at about 3 a.m. at a home on the lake side of Wildflower Drive. The residents were not home at the time and a neighbor heard voices in the vacant home’s backyard. Security was called and our officer checked the home.

Using excellent judgement the officer checked the scene without announcing himself and found three persons in the back yard. He then called the Sheriff and waited for them to arrive while watching the people in the yard. When two Deputies arrived, they and our officer confronted the people. One of the subjects started to run when he saw the uniforms. A brief resisting arrest event then occurred and that person was taken into custody.

He was arrested for outstanding arrest warrants and for being under the influence of a controlled substance. This person had been called in through Security by his mother who is a resident. It was also determined that the subject had some relationship with the homeowner and that he and the two women that he was with had intended to take the residents’ boat for a joyride.