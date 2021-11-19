Trick or Treat, Lake Wildwood Style

Trick or Treaters in Lake Wildwood

Photo submitted by Paula Earle

Lake Wildwood celebrated Halloween in a big way this year. On October 31st, Strawberry Circle and Ginger Loop were closed to traffic for Trick or Treating and other fun activities. The crowds waited patiently for the signal to start, and for two hours there was a steady stream of witches, princesses, monsters, superheroes, animals, and Ghostbusters. Even Scooby-Doo and crew showed up. Grandparents, parents, children and pet dogs visited the fifteen tables and twenty five participating homes where some 46,000 pieces of candy were handed out to eager Trick or Treaters. There was spiced apple cider for the adults at both entrances to Strawberry Circle.

Candy wasn’t the only treat available. The Balloon Man handed out lighted balloons to the kids, and the Pot Luck Band performed on a lawn at the corner of Strawberry Circle and Ginger Loop. The music made for an exciting, toe-tapping addition to the festivities.

Andrew Stedman and his Parks crew created a Spooky Trail at the top of the open space on Ginger Loop, with volunteers portraying zombies, ghouls, monsters, and ghosts. It was a popular break from the candy gathering, and a big hit with children and adults alike.

It truly was a community event, with volunteers doing all the work of setting up, as well as handing out candy and glow necklaces to Trick or Treaters. The candy was donated by Lake Wildwood residents and the Parks Department and Committee. The homeowners on Strawberry Circle and Ginger Loop generously allowed us to close off their streets to provide a safe and happy Halloween for our children.