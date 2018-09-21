Tree Care Focus of Garden Club’s Next Meeting
Please join the Lake Wildwood Garden Club on Tuesday, October 9th at 1pm in the Lake Room at the Community Center to welcome David Kuttler, Arborist, SC Tree Service (formerly Kuttler Tree Services). David attended American River College and has an AA degree in both Horticulture and Environmental Resources and attended classes at UC Davis. David has over 45 years of experience and loves both the area and his job. His informative program will include information regarding trimming and maintaining trees and problems to watch for – especially our Oak trees. Guests are welcome. Any questions, please contact Sherin Kyte 432-3843.
