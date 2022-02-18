Transformative art

The summer of 2020, my wife and I were forced to take down a large oak on our property due to advanced disease in the tree. We wanted to have the stump carved but were unable to find a suitable local carver to do the job.

This past autumn, a friend of a family member referred us to George Kinny in Olympia, WA. George is a master carver with over 25 years of experience. We contacted him in early December of 2021 and discovered that he was coming down to the Cal Expo Sports Show Jan 20-23, 2022, and was willing to stay a bit after the show to do our carving.

George and his wife are familiar with Grass Valley, having done carvings at the Draft Horse Classic in the past, so they moved their RV/Toy Hauler to the campgrounds at the Nevada County Fairgrounds for a base of operations to do multiple local carvings.

George did our carving on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan 26-27. The carving was not what we had originally planned, but a rotten core in the tree forced us to go to Plan B. George got three more carving jobs from the sports show, and after finishing ours has completed carving projects in Nevada City, Grass Valley, and Colfax.

George and his wife are currently on their way home to Olympia, but will be back in California in March for a large show in the Bakersfield area.

If you are interested in having your own carving done, George can be reached at (360) 710-5250 or gknwman@yahoo.com .

The stump.

Photo by Greg Marshall

George Kinny at work

Photo by Greg Marshall

Carving detail.

Photo by Greg Marshall