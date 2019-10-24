Nathalia: Please color box this….thnx

The Community Relations Committee is sponsoring a traditional Veterans Day Dinner. Please run the following Ad in the TWI for November 1st. Please feel free to edit as necessary. Include American Flag or appropriate patriotic depictions at your discretion. We want it to stand out.

Thanks for your service to our community.

Veterans Day Dinner in the Pine Room

Monday, Nov. 11

No-host bar at 5:30 p.m. — Dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Menu: Prime Rib Dinner

Price: $25.00/person

Reservations: Contact Fred Huberty at 432-7769 by Nov. 4

Payment: Mail check payable to LWA/CRC to Fred Huberty, 13286 Lake Wildwood Dr., Penn Valley, CA 95946

Dress: Country Club Casual. Wear your medals if you have them.

Non-veterans and spouses are welcome.

Military gear door prizes.