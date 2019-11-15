Town Hall with NID – Explore Possibility of Local Power Solution

November 20, 2019, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cedar Room at The Oaks Clubhouse

The recent power shutdowns for fire safety are still very fresh in our minds. Many people have been asking if this is going to be the new normal for a while. How long will it take for PG&E to refocus capital and operational investments in their power distribution system and eliminate the need for these outages? It is no secret that PG&E has a very challenging financial situation. Is it even possible to pull this major corporation back from the brink? Are there solutions beyond PG&E?

The Nevada Irrigation District (NID) is a provider of hydroelectric power and sells it to PG&E. The power is a byproduct of our extensive water system and helps to offset our water costs. The seven power plants supply enough electricity for the equivalent of 60,000 homes. NID is exploring the concept of purchasing PG&E power distribution assets in Nevada County and moving us toward self-sufficiency. This would be similar to the model used by the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD). The Community Relations Committee (CRC) has invited Rem Scherzinger, NID General Manager, to speak to the Wildwood residents about their planning. We thought this would be a timely and informative session.

The Town Hall will be held on November 20, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Cedar Room at The Oaks Clubhouse. This presentation and discussion should be well worth your time to attend.