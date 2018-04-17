Touring Sierra Star Vinyard

The Lake Wildwood Garden Club will be joining owners Phil and Jackson Starr for a tour of the Sierra Starr Vineyard and Winery, 11179 Gibson Drive, Grass Valley, on Tuesday, May 8, at 1:30 p.m. Car-pooling is suggested. We will meet at the upper Community Center parking lot at 12:45 p.m., and we will leave at 1 p.m. The cost is $10 per person, which includes wine tasting, and is due by May 4 to Sherin Kyte, 432-3843.

Sierra Starr Vineyards is owned and operated by the Starr family. For 22 years the Starrs have been crafting award-winning wines from their estate vineyards at 2,400 feet in the sun-drenched hills of Grass Valley.

The Starrs' wine production is footed in sustainability. Their modern gravity flow winery was constructed completely underground, requiring no energy input to keep the building cool. In 2017, solar panels were installed at the winery and at the downtown tasting room, reducing their carbon footprint even further.

In the past three years, the Starrs have earned over 25 medals in wine competitions, including multiple Double Gold, Gold and a "Best of Show" awards. The Starrs have also been awarded 6 – 90(+) point wines from national wine publications. In 2017, Sierra Starr Vineyards was voted "Best Winery" by The Union newspaper.