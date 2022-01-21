Top 5 Reasons to Live in a Gated Community

I was recently talking to a friend from out of town about my job, and she asked me, “Why would anyone want to live in a gated community?” I didn’t know how to answer her, so I started looking into it. This was the most succinct article that I found, and I would love to hear from you, the readers, what other attributes make living in a gated community, and specifically Lake Wildwood, a wonderful experience.

Why Live in a Gated Community?

1. Security

The benefits of living in a gated community are many, but perhaps the most obvious and attractive perk of a gated community vs. a non-gated community is a sense of security. The sad reality is, crimes like burglary, vandalism, and home invasion are real concerns these days. With either a posted guard/attendant out front or coded entry required for access, residents of gated communities feel much safer knowing strangers are far less likely to be trolling the neighborhood.

2. Community





Private gated community residents share a mentality. When it comes to home ownership, they want to be surrounded by like-minded people with similar values. Odds are you’re less likely to encounter inconsiderate neighbors—and with property regulations and HOAs, you can expect curb appeals that are cohesive and aesthetically-pleasing. Also, shared spaces, clubhouses, and regular planned parties promote a camaraderie not often seen in traditional neighborhoods.

3. Privacy

A world sans solicitors? Yes, please! If seclusion and minimal interruption from the outside world is what you crave, you’ll find far more peace and quiet in gated communities. Watching the sunrise with your morning coffee, the after-dinner dog walk, or a serene evening on the patio all become a lot more relaxing without the external noise pollution and little to no thru-traffic.

4. Property Value

Sure, the cost of living in a gated community might be a little higher with HOA dues, but it balances out in a big way with an increased property value. Because your home will meet higher standards of quality and design, you mitigate the risk of losing property value during market fluctuations. A gated community adds value and is simply a good investment. You can rest easy knowing homes in a gated communities sell for $30,000 more on average than those in non-gated communities.

5. Lifestyle

For those with a proclivity toward physical activities, life in a gated community could be perfect for you. Things like golf courses, tennis courts, coordinated lessons, tournaments, and water-based fun are big draws among retirees and those seeking 55+ active adult communities. Many of today’s popular gated communities take the whole healthy living lifestyle to another level with eco-friendly green community options, energy-efficient home designs, and the promotion of water conservation and indoor air quality.

Source: Privatecommunities.com