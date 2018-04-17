Tools, Trash & Treasures! Time to clean out our garage!

What better motivation than to prepare for this year's community-wide annual Tools Trash and Treasure yard sale — two fun-filled weekends of hunting for the perfect "treasure" and giving someone a chance to get that "treasure" out of their house. Shop until you drop both Saturday and Sunday of each weekend.

April 28 and 29 – North Side (North Gate), 8–4 p.m. – Saturday, shop The Marina parking lot.

May 5 and 6 – South Side (Main Gate), 8–4 p.m. – Saturday, shop the The Oaks Lower Parking lot.

Placards are on sale in the Community Center office Monday thru Friday, 9–5. Purchase your home placard for $15 or your parking lot space for $15. Clubs are welcome to purchase a space either weekend.

After all that shopping when you get thirsty and hungry, stop by the food concession stand, which is a fund-raiser for Lake Wildwood's own swim team the Water Otters. You can find them at Commodore Park on Saturday, April 28, and at Vista Park on Saturday, May 5. Stop by and enjoy some yummy park food.

The Parks and Recreation Committee has happily sponsored this event for 20+ years. Happy hunting!