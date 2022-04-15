Tools, Trash & Treasures is coming up

The Tools, Trash & Treasures (TTT) event is sponsored by the Lake Wildwood Association Parks and Recreation Committee, and so only those sellers displaying a Lake Wildwood TTT placard may participate. Since this is a Lake Wildwood event, please call in any friends and family who would like to come and shop. We are asking shoppers to please drive slowly around the neighborhoods while visiting homes that are selling their treasures.

This is a major fundraiser for the Parks & Recreation Committee, and money raised goes towards events such as Breakfast with Santa, the Spring Fair, and Halloween. Proceeds also go towards projects in our parks, scholarships for summer programs, as well as cultural arts and education lectures.

Our own Lake Wildwood swim team, the Water Otters, will be selling food to hungry shoppers. They will be in Vista Park on Saturday, April 23, and in Commodore Park on Saturday, April 30. As this is an important fundraiser for the Water Otters, we are asking TTT participants to please refrain from selling food at their homes. So, if you get peckish while shopping, drop by and pick up a snack and support our swim team.

Placards went on sale on March 28 at the Administration Office. They will be available for sale for the southside event until April 22, but must be purchased before April 19 for the address to be included in the eBits seller list. The “southside” covers all homes from the southside of Deer Creek Bridge to the Main Gate. The cut-off date for the purchase of placards for the northside event, including the Commodore Park parking lot sale, is April 29. For a northside address to be listed in eBits, placards must be purchased by April 26. The “northside” covers all homes from the northside of Deer Creek Bridge to the North Gate. Placards for both homes and Commodore Park parking lot sale are a real bargain, at $20 each.

We would love participants to share photos of their creatively loaded golf carts. Photos can be emailed to lindabailey@gmail.com .





You never know what hidden gems you will find until you go out on a TTT treasure hunt!