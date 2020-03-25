Tools Trash and Treasures

Spring has sprung, and its time to clean out our garages!

Now is the perfect time to get rid of those things that are cluttering your garage at this year’s community-wide annual Tools Trash and Treasure yard sale—two fun-filled weekends hunting for the perfect “treasure” and giving someone a chance to get that “treasure” out of their house.

Shop until you drop both Saturday and Sunday of each weekend:

• April 25 and 26, North Side (North Gate), 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

• April 25, Saturday only, one giant parking lot sale only, at the Marina/Commodore parking lots, 8:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

• May 2 and 3. South Side (Main Gate), 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Home placards or parking lot spaces will go on sale for $15.00 on April 1 in the Community Center office and will be sold Monday–Friday, 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. Clubs are welcome to purchase a space at the combined parking lot sale on Saturday, April 25.

After all that shopping, stop by the food concession stand that is a fund-raiser for Lake Wildwood’s own swim team, the Water Otters. You can find them at Commodore Park on Saturday, April 25, and at Vista Park on Saturday, May 2. They will be ready at 8:00 a.m. with breakfast, so stop by and enjoy some yummy food.

The Parks and Recreation Committee has been happy to sponsor this event for 20+ years. Happy hunting!