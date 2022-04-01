Tools Trash and Treasure Coming Soon

Tools, Trash, and Treasures coming at the end of April.

Photo submitted by Paula Earle

Once again, it’s time to venture into our attics, garages, and basements to search out those items we don’t need anymore; items that someone else may be longing to own. The annual Tools, Trash and Treasures event, better known as TT&T, is scheduled for the weekends of April 23 and 24, and April 30 and May 1.

This is the only approved community-wide garage sale, and every house participating must display an official placard that has been purchased. The cost is $20 for a home and $20 for a parking lot space. The Parks and Recreation Committee, who sponsors this event, uses the funds raised by the sale of the placards to fund projects in the Parks and scholarships for summer programs as well as provide cultural arts and education lectures.

Placards go on sale on March 28, and can be purchased in the Association Office. For the southside event, the cut-off date to be listed on the eBits seller list is April 19, but placards can be purchased up to April 22. For the northside event and the Commodore parking lot, the cut-off date for the eBits seller list is April 26, and placards can be purchased up to April 29.

The Water Otters Swim Team are back this year and will be selling food in Vista Park on the weekend of April 23 and 24, and at Commodore Park the weekend of April 30 and May 1. The Water Otters food concessions are the only approved food sales during the weekend.





This is the perfect opportunity to sell those things cluttering up your storage areas and to shop for those treasured items. You can also marvel at the inventive ways that folks load up their golf carts with their purchases.