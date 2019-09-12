Tony Holland, new Bocce Club Tournament Chair

Bocce Club president, Michelle Moore, has appointed Tony Holland as the club’s new Tournament Chair as it winds down its 2019 season and heads into next year.

He replaces Larry Flint, who has served successfully in the role for the past several years. Michelle comments that “…Both Larry and Tony have been active bocce players and club members for a number of years. They both contribute regularly in positive ways helping to further insure our ongoing success.

A big Thank You!” goes out to Larry for his able Bocce Tournament management and organization skills during his tenure. It’s been much appreciated! We look forward to Larry’s continuing involvement as one of our active bocce players.

The Club is also anticipating more fun and engaging Saturday morning bocce tournaments in the coming year under Tony’s leadership and coordination.”

At its Meadow Park Courts, the LW Bocce Club hosts monthly tournament events throughout its regular season (spring summer, early fall). Not especially competitive but somewhat enthusiastic, the tournaments provide Club members an optional fun and mildly spirited venue to augment the typical weekly bocce pick-up games.

During the late autumn and winter months Club bocce play reverts to an afternoon schedule given the colder weather.

Membership in the Bocce Club is open to new and experienced bocce players. If your new to the game—no problems—we will teach you how to play! Contact Michelle Moore for more info at: 949-363-3992 or email: mmoore137.mm@gmail.com